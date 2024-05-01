Noto Quake Survivors Face Tough Choice: Leave or Remain

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., May 1 (Jiji Press)--While Wednesday marks four months since a massive earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on New Year's Day, local residents are facing a tough decision: whether to leave or remain in the quake-hit areas.

In the affected areas, efforts to restore water supplies and build temporary housing have been made hurriedly, but many damaged houses are being left as they are.

Mitsunobu Inoike, 68, head of the Kanakura district of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, which is known for its terraced rice fields, is worried that his community could "fall apart."

The district had 53 households before the Jan. 1 earthquake, but the number has halved over the past four months as residents fled after the quake. Some residents have given up on returning to the neighborhood because of their advanced age.

The homes of many remaining residents, including Inoike, were severely damaged in the quake, but they continue to live by working together to repair toilets, baths and other facilities. Since Jan. 4, they have been meeting at 8:30 a.m. every day to share information.

