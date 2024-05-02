Local Info Magazine in Quake-Hit Noto Region Set for Revival

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., May 2 (Jiji Press)--A quarterly magazine that had informed readers about the unknown attractions of the Noto Peninsula in central Japan for over 13 years is set for revival this month, after being halted following a powerful earthquake that struck four months ago.

Yukio Tsunezuka, the 70-year-old chief editor of the "Noto" magazine, who undertakes almost all of the editorial work alone, had no choice but to suspend its publication after the 7.6-magnitude quake ravaged municipalities in the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1.

But Tsunezuka was encouraged by people around him to restart publishing and is now working on a new edition that will include the lessons from the temblor, which measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

Tsunezuka, who is from Kanazawa, Ishikawa's capital, had closely watched the prefecture for some 30 years as he worked for a local newspaper publisher. Tsunezuka lived in the Ishikawa town of Anamizu when he was in his late 20s working as a reporter for the newspaper.

Drawn to the attractions of the Noto Peninsula, Tsunezuka organized such projects as the "Tour de Noto 400" cycling event, which tours around the peninsula. The cycling event has become very popular and been held for more than 30 years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]