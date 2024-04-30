Japan Govt Skips Submitting Active Cyber Defense Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided to skip submitting a bill on "active cyber defense," or detecting signs of cyberattacks and taking pre-emptive measures, during the current session of the Diet, it was learned on Tuesday.

The decision comes as discussions on the bill's consistency with the secrecy of communications guaranteed by the Constitution have not progressed, government and ruling party sources said.

Meanwhile, two opposition parties--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People--have submitted bills to introduce an active cyber defense system. Their bills both call for minimizing restrictions on people's rights and facilitating public understanding of the system.

Active cyber defense systems monitor communications during normal times to prevent damage from cyberattacks, and if signs of a cyberattack are detected, they attempt to access the attacker's computer server to neutralize the threat.

Such systems are expected to protect government agencies and key infrastructure such as power facilities, financial institutions, ports and airports.

