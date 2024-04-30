Major Japanese Brokerages Post Better Earnings in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Five major Japanese securities houses have reported improvements in their bottom lines in fiscal 2023, reflecting brisk trading demand from retail investors thanks to higher stock prices.

Four of them, including industry leader Nomura Holdings Inc., logged earnings and revenue growth for the year through March, while SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. achieved a turnaround to a profit of 16.2 billion yen from the previous year’s loss on net operating revenue of 313.3 billion yen, up 40.6 pct.

The Nikkei 225 stock average rewrote its record high for the first time in 34 years in February and kept rising after that. Another boost to the industry came from an expansion of the Nippon Individual Savings Account tax exemption program for small-lot investments in January.

“A lot of funds flowed into the domestic stock market,” Nomura Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura has told a news conference.

Nomura’s strategy of focusing on wealthy customers proved successful, and its business targeting corporate clients was also solid. Its net profit surged 78.8 pct to 165.8 billion yen on net operating revenue of 1,562 billion yen, up 17.0 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]