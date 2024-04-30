Prices of 417 Food Items to Go Up in Japan in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Prices will be raised for 417 products of 195 major food and beverage makers in Japan in May, down by 50.2 pct from 837 products a year before, research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. said in a survey released Tuesday.

Although the figure fell for the fifth straight month, the rate of price increase averaged 31 pct, the highest since the monthly statistics began in 2022.

Teikoku Databank projects that prices will go up for up to 15,000 products in 2024, but it now sees the possibility that price hikes will spread further due to the yen's weakening.

"If the dollar stays at levels above 155 yen for a long time, a rush of price hikes reflecting the yen's depreciation is expected to occur as early as this autumn," Teikoku Databank said.

In May, olive oil prices will rise sharply due to a poor harvest of olives. Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd. will raise the price of the 456-gram Bosco Extra Virgin Olive Oil by 50 pct. The prices of J-Oil Mills Inc.'s household products will go up by 32 pct to 66 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]