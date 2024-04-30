JSR Logs 5.5-B.-Yen Net Loss in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese semiconductor materials maker JSR Corp. said Tuesday that it swung to a consolidated net loss of 5.5 billion yen in fiscal 2023 as the anemic chip market caused a sales drop.

It is the company’s first net loss since fiscal 2020.

JSR is expected to be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section around summer after the recent completion of a tender offer by government-backed Japan Investment Corp.

Under the wing of JIC, JSR will explore industry realignment opportunities, including merger and acquisition deals.

The best choice is to carry out M&As in Japan, JSR President Eric Johnson said. He also indicated that the company will aim for relisting.

