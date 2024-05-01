Taiwan President-Elect Seeks Stronger Cooperation with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te has expressed hopes for stepped-up cooperation between the self-ruled island and Japan.

At a meeting with a group of lawmakers from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Taipei on Tuesday, Lai, now vice president of Taiwan, said he hopes that Taiwan and Japan will work more closely together in various fields, according to the Taiwanese presidential office.

Takako Suzuki, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, who heads the delegation comprising members of the LDP's Youth Division, said, "Japan-Taiwan ties will surely become stronger going forward."

The incoming president, set to take office on May 20, expressed gratitude for the support Taiwan received from various sectors of Japan following a major earthquake that struck the island in early April. He conveyed hopes for, through expanded cooperation, deepening the emotional bond between people of Taiwan and Japan and promoting economic development and peace in the region.

"We hope that Japan and Taiwan will bring hope, peace and stability to the region," Suzuki, chief of the Youth Division, said.

