3 JR Firms Post Higher Revenue, Profits

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. reported higher consolidated revenue and profits for the year ended last March.

The three JR companies were aided by increased travel demand amid the economy's reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in the number of visitors to the country.

East Japan Railway, or JR East, saw its revenue climb 13.5 pct from the year earlier to 2,730.1 billion yen.

Revenue at Central Japan Railway, or JR Tokai, grew 22.1 pct to 1,710.4 billion yen. West Japan Railway, or JR West, posted a 17.2 pct increase in revenue to 1,635 billion yen.

The three firms saw their revenue from railway operations recover to over 90 pct of the levels marked in the year ended in March 2019, before the pandemic.

