G-7 Ministers Agree to Phase Out Coal-Fired Power Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Turin, Italy, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Climate, energy and environment ministers from the Group of Seven major powers agreed in principle to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2035, at their three-day meeting in Turin, northern Italy, through Tuesday.

In a statement adopted at the meeting, the G-7 members of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union presented a clear deadline for abolishing such power plants for the first time.

The G-7 ministers, however, left some room for flexibility over the deadline in consideration for Japan and Germany, which depend on such power sources for more than a quarter of their domestic electricity generation.

At last year's meeting of G-7 environment ministers in the northern Japan city of Sapporo, participants failed to decide when to abolish coal-fired power plants, as Tokyo wanted to maintain highly efficient thermal stations for stable energy supplies.

At the Turin meeting, Japan stressed the importance of achieving emission reduction targets through various pathways, according to industry minister Ken Saito.

