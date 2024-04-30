Chugoku Electric to Delay N-Reactor Restart in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Chugoku Electric Power Co. said Tuesday that the planned restart of the No. 2 reactor at its Shimane nuclear power plant in western Japan will be delayed by about four months from August.

The delay stems from work to reinforce safety measures and a facility inspection at the plant in Matsue, the capital of Shimane Prefecture.

The company now aims to reactivate the 820,000-kilowatt reactor in December for a restart of commercial operations the following month.

The reactor passed the Nuclear Regulation Authority's safety screening in 2021. Chugoku Electric was working to improve measures against volcanic ash from a possible eruption in the prefecture and install equipment to monitor the state of the fuel pool.

But the work to improve the safety measures was suspended due to a fatal accident at the plant in December last year. As the company also needs to conduct a facility inspection at the same time, the completion of the work is now expected for October this year, instead of May as previously scheduled.

