8 Japan Power Firms Log Record Net Profits in FY 2023

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Eight of Japan's 10 major power companies logged record-high consolidated net profits in fiscal 2023, according to their earnings reports released by Tuesday.

The eight are Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Tohoku Electric Power Co., Chubu Electric Power Co., Hokuriku Electric Power Co., Kansai Electric Power Co., Chugoku Electric Power Co., Shikoku Electric Power Co. and Kyushu Electric Power Co.

The other two--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Okinawa Electric Power Co.--also reported brisk results in the year that ended in March although their net profits did not reach record heights.

All 10 firms saw their bottom lines improve significantly as rises in fuel prices reflecting Russia's invasion of Ukraine have subsided, in a stark contrast to the preceding fiscal year, when eight of the 10 incurred net losses.

Hikes in regulated electricity rates for households increased the profits at seven firms excluding Chubu Electric, Kansai Electric and Kyushu Electric.

