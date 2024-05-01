Kishida Leaves for France, Brazil, Paraguay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departed for a tour of France, Brazil and Paraguay on Wednesday, aiming to display Tokyo's focus on promoting ties with developing and emerging market countries in the so-called Global South.

Kishida is set to give a keynote speech at a ministerial council meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris on Thursday calling for stronger ties with Southeast Asia.

He will become the first Japanese prime minister to address an OECD ministerial council since Shinzo Abe in 2014. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Japan joining the OECD.

"I want to send out the message that Japan will lead efforts to build and strengthen a free and fair international economic order based on the rule of law," Kishida told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport before his departure.

In Paris on Thursday, Kishida will also make a speech at an event on the use of generative artificial intelligence and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]