Tokyo Wards Boost Furusato Nozei Gifts to Stem Tax Outflow

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of Tokyo's special wards have started offering attractive return gifts under Japan's "furusato nozei" hometown tax donation system, in a bid to stop outflows of tax revenue.

The capital city's 23 wards previously distanced themselves from the competition among local governments to attract tax donations with lavish gifts, but many have changed course to offer experience-based gifts unique to each area.

Toshima Ward, which promotes anime and manga for urban development, added to its gift offerings in January tickets to participate in a monthly cosplay event in the ward.

The gift is available for people who donate at least 20,000 yen, while those who donate 530,000 yen or more can also get professional makeup and cosplay costumes.

"We want to lower the unit price of donations" required to receive the gifts so that the ward can attract a wider range of donors, a ward official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]