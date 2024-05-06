Bar Associations in Japan Create Mascots, Logos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Bar associations in Japan are stepping up efforts to help people feel close to lawyers, such as making cute mascots as well as logos.

The moves come as many people tend to think that lawyers are strict and unapproachable.

The Tokyo Bar Association in March announced a mascot called "Bentora," based on a tiger. On its forehead is a kanji character, "ben," one of the three characters forming the Japanese word "bengoshi," or lawyer.

It was chosen from among more than 500 designs sent from members of the public and organizations.

Bentora "has warmth and is also attractive as it looks like a reliable friend," said famed manga artist Hirohiko Araki, a special member of the jury, who is known for works such as the "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" series.

