Upcycling Efforts Spread among Japanese Companies

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are increasingly engaging in upcycling efforts, or adding new value to used products and waste materials, as part of their environmental and social contributions and to generate profits.

In 2018, auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei Co. began to make bags and other items by reusing its mainstay air bag products. Due to strict quality standards, fabric used for air bags used to be discarded even if it was slightly damaged or dirty. But through the upcycling initiative, the company reduced fabric waste by a total of about 1,800 meters in fiscal 2023.

Toyoda Gosei has commissioned a facility that supports the employment of disabled people to produce the upcycled goods. It is also working with a local university to develop such products.

Nagoya Railroad Co. upcycles employee uniform jackets to make shoulder bags. Previously, it paid to dispose of the jackets as industrial waste.

At a train-related event last December, 20 bags made from stationmaster's uniforms and other items popular with train enthusiasts sold out in a single day. The railway operator is considering developing other upcycled goods.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]