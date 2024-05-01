Brazil's Lula Calls for Stronger Economic Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Brasilia, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Tuesday that his country plans to strengthen ties with Japan in economic fields, including energy and the environment, toward decarbonization.

Speaking to Japanese reporters at the presidential office in Brasilia, Lula also expressed a willingness to cooperate with Japan in reforming the U.N. Security Council.

The president is set to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday during his visit to Brazil.

Lula pointed out that Brazil's annual trade with Japan has fallen sharply to about 11 billion dollars from 17 billion dollars in 2011.

The president stressed that Brazil has huge opportunities that Japan needs, saying his country has abundant resources including renewable energy sources such as sunlight and wind as well as next-generation energy sources such as hydrogen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]