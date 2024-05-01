New Firm Formed to Take Over Bigmotor's Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--A new company called Wecars Co. was formed Wednesday to take over operations at Bigmotor Co., a scandal-tainted Japanese used car dealer, trading house Itochu Corp., one of the new firm's shareholders, said.

Itochu, subsidiary Itochu Enex Co. and investment fund J-Will Partners Co. invested 40 billion yen together in the new company.

Wecars is "putting customers first by attaching the greatest importance to a solid governance system and compliance, aiming to rebuild the business and achieve its growth in the future," Itochu said in a statement.

"We'll be able to gain the trust of customers by putting them first while growing as a business at the same time," Wecars President and CEO Shinjiro Tanaka, a former Itochu executive, said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Wecars took over around 250 outlets and some 4,200 employees from Bigmotor. The new company's board of directors does not include former members of Bigmotor's board.

