Japan Govt Asks Genkai to Accept N-Waste Site Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Genkai, Saga Pref., May 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Natural Resources and Energy Agency asked the town of Genkai in Saga Prefecture on Wednesday to accept a "literature survey" for a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants.

Yasuhiro Matsuyama, deputy commissioner of the agency, made the request to Genkai Mayor Shintaro Wakiyama after the southwestern town's assembly adopted on Friday a petition seeking the survey, the first of the three stages in the process of choosing a final dump site.

It was the second time for the central government to ask a municipality to accept such research into records and papers. The first request was made in 2020 to the village of Kamoenai in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Wakiyama is expected to make a final decision on whether to accept the literature survey by the end of May.

Later on Wednesday, Matsuyama and Wakiyama held a closed meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]