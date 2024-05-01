Over 2,700 Residents Move Out of 6 Municipalities Hit by Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., May 1 (Jiji Press)--A total of 2,750 residents moved out of six municipalities in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, in the three months after the municipalities were hit hard by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day, it was learned Wednesday.

Of the total, 848 people migrated from the city of Nanao, 770 from the city of Wajima, 378 from the city of Suzu, 295 from the town of Noto, 272 from the town of Shika and 187 from the town of Anamizu.

The net outflow of residents from the six municipalities, or an excess of outflows over inflows, came to 2,209 people, up about 3.7-fold from the same period last year.

In March alone, 1,350 residents left the six municipalities, according to demographic data released by the Ishikawa prefectural government on Wednesday.

The six municipalities' net population decline, including an excess of deaths over births, was 3,221 people, a loss of about 2.7 pct of their population.

