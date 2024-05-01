Kumamoto Marks 68th Anniv. since Minamata Disease Confirmation

Newsfrom Japan

Minamata, Kumamoto Pref., May 1 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony to mark the 68th anniversary of the official recognition of Minamata disease, a neurological disorder caused by polluted industrial wastewater, was held on Wednesday in Minamata, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The event was attended by 670 people, including those still suffering from symptoms, bereaved families of Minamata disease victims, Environment Minister Shintaro Ito and Ryuichi Koba, president of Chisso Corp., which released the wastewater.

They observed a moment of silence for the victims.

"Many people are still suffering from symptoms without relief," Toshio Kawabata, 73, said in a speech. He became eligible for support provided under the special law for the Minamata disease relief program that was enacted in 2009.

He called on the Japanese government, the Kumamoto prefectural government and Chisso to face the current situation of patients sincerely and boost efforts for fully resolving related issues.

