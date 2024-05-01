INTERVIEW: Onward to Increase Stores with Online Features

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese apparel group Onward Holdings Co. will sharply increase physical outlets with features of online shops, President and CEO Michinobu Yasumoto has said.

At key subsidiary Onward Kashiyama Co., the number of such outlets topped 130 three years after the first one opened. They account for 20 pct of the company's total physical stores.

"We feel confident" about such outlets, Yasumoto said in a recent interview, announcing a target of raising the share to 50 pct by fiscal 2026.

Outlets with features of online shops, called OMO stores, sell items of multiple brands, such as Nijyusanku and J.Press, while allowing customers to try on and buy clothes they order in advance online. OMO is short for "online merges with offline."

Yasumoto also unveiled a plan to invest about 70 billion yen in projects related mainly to digital transformation over the three years from fiscal 2024, which started in March.

