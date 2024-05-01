Bic Camera Adopts System to Prevent Resale of Duty-Free Goods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. said Wednesday that it has introduced an alert system in all of its stores to prevent the controversial resale of duty-free products.

The system, which has been installed in all cash registers at a total of about 200 Bic Camera, Kojima and Sofmap stores, allows for the sharing of shoppers' passport numbers to prevent bulk purchases and issues an alert for suspicious purchases.

The system will initially be used for five high-priced items that are popular with duty-free shoppers, and its use is expected to be expanded in stages.

Bic Camera already refuses to sell duty-free goods if it suspects they are being resold. It expects the new system to help save time for checking shoppers.

Elsewhere in the industry, Edion Corp. plans to introduce a similar data-sharing system by the end of this month at 122 stores licensed to sell duty-free goods.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]