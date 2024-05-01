Tsukiji Redevelopment Expected to Boost Tokyo’s Competitiveness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Mitsui Fudosan Co. and other companies on Wednesday unveiled an outline of their redevelopment project for the site of the former Tsukiji wholesale market in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward.

At the 19-hectare site, a multipurpose stadium will be built, along with an international convention center, a hotel and a facility to promote Japanese food culture. Some facilities are scheduled to open in fiscal 2026, and the stadium and other facilities are expected to open in the early 2030s.

The redevelopment project “aims to enhance Tokyo’s international competitiveness based on the history of Tsukiji,” Mitsui Fudosan President Takashi Ueda said at a press conference.

Ueda indicated that the site will become an exchange center that can host a wide range of events, including sporting events and international conferences, and meet the demand of foreign visitors.

Toshikazu Yamaguchi, president of Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, said that there is no decision that the multipurpose stadium will serve as the new home of the Yomiuri Giants professional baseball team.

