Major Japanese Department Stores Post Bullish Sales in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese department store operators on Wednesday logged sharply higher same-store sales for April, driven by increased purchases of luxury brand goods by foreign visitors amid a weak yen.

Takashimaya Co. saw its sales rise 16.3 pct from a year before. Sales at Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. climbed 13.5 pct, and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. reported an 11.3 pct sales increase.

All three companies saw their sales of tax-free items, a measure of purchases by visitors to Japan, more than triple to monthly records. Clothing and cosmetics also sold well.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]