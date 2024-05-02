Noto Quake-Hit Cafe Owner Determined to Protect Dolphins

Newsfrom Japan

Nanao, Ishikawa Pref., May 2 (Jiji Press)--Satomi Sakashita, 62, renewed her determination to protect dolphins living around Notojima Island, where she runs a cafe with a dolphin-watching terrace, in the aftermath of the Noto Peninsula earthquake on Jan. 1.

Sea-loving Sakashita saw two dolphins by chance during a visit to Notojima, located in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, in 2001. Feeling as if it were her secret place, she instantly fell in love with the island, and opened the cafe, Umi to Orgel (The Ocean and The Orgel), four years later.

Since then, she has made dolphin conservation efforts on the island, around which is considered the northernmost habitat of the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin.

Last spring, the cafe was joined by Runa Konno, who had dreamed of working with the sea mammal ever since watching a dolphin show at a young age. The 21-year-old graduate of an animal-related vocational school finally made the dream come true.

Capitalizing on her expertise, Konno took charge of identifying nearly 20 dolphins that live around the island. Bringing her laptop, she continued the work even during her temporary visit to her home in Nagano Prefecture at the end of last year.

