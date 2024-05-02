Japan, 49 Others Urge N. Korea to Comply with Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan, 48 other countries and the European Union issued a joint statement Wednesday calling on North Korea to comply with international sanctions and abandon its weapons of mass destruction.

The statement was announced at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

The move came after an expert panel to check the implementation of U.N. resolutions on sanctions suspended activities Tuesday, following Russia's veto in March of a U.N. Security Council resolution to extend the panel's mandate.

"The use of the veto in this instance has deprived U.N. member states of vital information and guidance to implement the measures adopted by the (Security) Council," the statement read.

Japan, the United States and South Korea are considering alternative efforts that can take over the functions of the panel, including research activities based on a U.N. General Assembly resolution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]