Ex-Singapore Diplomat Questioned over Alleged Secret Photographing

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--A former Singaporean diplomat has been questioned on a voluntary basis by Tokyo police over allegations that he secretly photographed a naked boy in his 10s at a public bath in February, it was learned Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case for possible violation of the law against taking sexual images and plans to ask the 55-year-old former counselor at the Singapore Embassy to turn himself in.

According to investigative sources, the then diplomat is suspected of taking photos of the boy in the dressing room of a public bath in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

Following a report from the public bath, police officers rushed to the scene and found images apparently taken by the diplomat. He admitted photographing the boy and deleted about 700 images from his smartphone, but refused to go to a police station.

The diplomat was later dismissed, but he still has diplomatic immunity from arrest until he leaves Japan. The MPD is consulting with the Foreign Ministry and the National Police Agency to ask him to turn himself in.

