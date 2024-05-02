Japan-Chaired OECD Ministerial Meeting Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 2 (Jiji Press)--The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development kicked off a two-day ministerial council meeting at its headquarters in Paris on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Japan, which is marking the 60th anniversary of its accession to the OECD in 1964.

At the annual meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivered a keynote speech. Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, economic revitalization minister Yoshitaka Shindo, industry minister Ken Saito, internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto and digital transformation minister Taro Kono are also attending the meeting.

Under the theme "Co-creating the Flow of Change," the ministerial council meeting will focus on cooperation with fast-growing Southeast Asian countries, the effective use of artificial intelligence, and other issues.

In 2014, the OECD launched its Southeast Asia Regional Program at the initiative of Japan to promote reforms in member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Indonesia, which co-chaired the program with Japan, has applied for OECD membership, and the OECD ministerial council began examining the application on Thursday.

