JAL, ANA Mark Full Earnings Recovery from Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings Inc. have reported growth in revenue and earnings for the year that ended in March, marking a full recovery from their slumps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAL logged a net profit of 95.5 billion yen, up 2.8-fold from the previous year. Its revenue jumped 20.1 pct to 1,651.8 billion yen.

Passenger flight service revenue expanded at both companies as economic activity returned to normal after Japan fully removed its COVID-19 restrictions last year.

At JAL, international passenger flight service revenue reached 622.3 billion yen thanks to an increase in visitors from abroad, surpassing the prepandemic level.

For fiscal 2024 through next March, the company expects a 16.8 pct increase in total revenue to 1.93 trillion yen, and a 4.7 pct rise in net profit to 100 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]