Japan Opposition Parties Seeking Early Lower House Breakup

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties are increasingly urging Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to dissolve the House of Representatives early for a general election following his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's loss in all three Lower House by-elections held in late April.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether opposition parties will be able to team up in the next general election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament. For example, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the leading opposition party, and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) are expected to clash in more than 100 single-seat constituencies.

At a press conference in Sao Paulo on Saturday to sum up his tour of France, Brazil and Paraguay, Kishida reiterated that he is not thinking about dissolving the Lower House anytime soon as he focuses on tackling issues that cannot be pushed back, such as political reform and economic measures.

Political reform in the wake of a high-profile slush fund scandal involving LDP factions will certainly be the biggest topic at the Diet in the latter half of its ongoing regular session starting Tuesday after the end of the nation's Golden Week holidays.

A senior CDP lawmaker criticized the LDP's proposals over issues including a revision of the political funds control law as being insufficient and not worth considering.

