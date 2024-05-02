OECD Revises Up 2024 Global Economic Growth Forecast to 3.1 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 2 (Jiji Press)--The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Thursday revised up its global economic growth forecast for 2024 to 3.1 pct, a rise of 0.2 percentage point from its previous projection in February.

In its latest Economic Outlook report, the OECD took slower inflation and strong labor markets into consideration, saying, “Cautious optimism has begun to take hold in the global economy, despite modest growth and the persistent shadow of geopolitical risks.”

For the United States, whose economy is firm, the OECD raised its 2024 growth projection to 2.6 pct, up 0.5 point.

For India, which logged faster-than-expected growth late last year, the organization raised its outlook to 6.6 pct, up 0.4 point.

The outlook for China was revised up by 0.2 point to 4.9 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]