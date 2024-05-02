MSDF Chopper Crash Likely Caused by Human Factors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--The recent crash of two Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters during night training off a remote Tokyo island is highly likely to have been caused by human factors, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The two SH-60K helicopters crashed into the sea because they collided, the ministry said, explaining that their flight recorders recorded a large impact simultaneously.

Meanwhile, no abnormalities were found in the operation of equipment or the flight conditions.

The ministry said it will resume training flights for the SH-60K and some other types of aircraft as early as Friday, although the scope of the training will be limited to solo flights.

"Investigations into the cause of the collision must continue, but a collision does not occur in a solo flight," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told an unscheduled press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]