Kishida Announces Creation of Int'l Framework on AI Rules

Paris, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the creation of an international framework to develop rules on the use of artificial intelligence at a Paris meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Thursday.

In his keynote speech at the OECD ministerial council meeting, Kishida called for strengthening cooperation between the OECD and emerging countries including those in Southeast Asia.

"Japan will continue to act as a bridge between the OECD and the Asian region, contributing to the OECD's continued leadership in the global economy," he said.

One of the key problems in promoting the use of generative AI is how to prevent the spread of false information.

Japan has been leading efforts to establish international rules for ensuring reliable AI under the Hiroshima AI Process, decided by the Group of Seven major powers at last year's G-7 summit in Hiroshima, western Japan.

