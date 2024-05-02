Kishida Announces 8-M.-Euro Program for ASEAN Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday unveiled a plan to launch a program to pump a total of 8 million euros over the next three years to facilitate economic growth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Kishida was speaking at a meeting on cooperation with ASEAN at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development headquarters in Paris.

The planned program aims to utilize the OECD's highly reliable data and policy recommendation capabilities for growth in ASEAN countries.

In his speech, Kishida noted that the OECD will send experts, conduct research and provide training in the areas of private investment, sustainability and digital technology.

