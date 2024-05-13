INTERVIEW: TEPCO Unit Aims for Economic Effects from Wind Plants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--TEPCO Renewable Power Inc. will draw up plans to produce economic ripple effects for areas that host offshore wind power plants, President Masashi Nagasawa has said.

The unit of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. "will boost" its regional promotion efforts as it aims to add 6 million to 7 million kilowatts to its electricity generation capacity from renewable energy sources by fiscal 2030 in Japan and overseas, Nagasawa said in a recent interview.

The company is among those that won a government tender for a 420,000-kilowatt wind power project off the island of Enoshima in Saikai, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

To meet the renewable energy target, "our company hopes to win four more domestic sites of about the same scale" as that in Saikai, Nagasawa said.

But he added that "we will face very close competition," amid an intensifying industry battle.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]