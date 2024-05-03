Japan, EU to Strengthen Supply Chains for Strategic Goods

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the European Union agreed to work together to strengthen economic security at a minister-level economic dialogue in Paris on Thursday.

The two sides will reinforce supply chains for strategic materials such as critical minerals and semiconductors, bearing in mind China, which is increasing its economic coercion.

They also agreed to expand their cooperation to newly cover like-minded countries in order to reduce heavy dependence on specific nations for such materials.

The high-level meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ken Saito from Japan and by European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis.

The three officials issued a joint statement that they will "coordinate and advance their efforts on policies for building more transparent, resilient and sustainable supply chains."

