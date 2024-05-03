Japanese Executive Defends Role of Coal-Fired Thermal Power

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electricity industry leader Kingo Hayashi said Thursday that coal-fired thermal power plants will play a major role in the country until the end amid international calls for abolishing them to cut carbon emissions.

Coal-fired power plants can reduce carbon dioxide emissions with new technologies, Hayashi, chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan, said in an interview.

Hayashi said thermal power is necessary to adjust electricity supply at a time when the use of solar power and other renewable energy sources that are vulnerable to weather conditions is increasing.

"Rather than abruptly suspending or abolishing them, we'll responsibly explain" how to reduce carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants, he said.

The comments by Hayashi, also president of Chubu Electric Power Co., came after the Group of Seven top industrialized nations last month agreed in principle to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2035.

