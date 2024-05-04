Japan-Chaired OECD Meeting Ends, Revising AI Guidlines

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 3 (Jiji Press)--The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Friday ended a two-day ministerial council meeting chaired by Japan, revising its guidelines on artificial intelligence drawn up in 2019.

During the meeting at the OECD's headquarters in Paris, participants adopted a statement summarizing their discussions to bolster ties with Southeast Asian nations enjoying remarkable economic growth and promote the effective use of AI technology.

In the statement, ministers of the OECD member states stressed the "strategic priority" of the Indo-Pacific region.

They also praised the launch of a process to examine whether to add Indonesia to the OECD as "historic" and welcomed Thailand's request to join the organization.

Japan has been a major driving force behind the cooperation between the OECD and the Southeast Asian region that began in 2014.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]