Kishida, Lula Vow Cooperation in Fighting Global Warming

Newsfrom Japan

Brasilia, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday agreed that the two countries will cooperate in conserving the Amazon rainforest as a way to fight global warming.

Kishida and Lula, meeting in Brasilia, also agreed to work together to maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law. Brazil is this year's chair of the Group of 20 major economies.

Brazil gives priority to preserving the environment as the country chairs an annual U.N. climate conference next year.

The two leaders issued a joint statement confirming the launch of a green partnership initiative, a cooperation package that includes measures to conserve the Amazon rainforest and promote environmentally friendly agriculture.

Japan and Brazil will also launch a cooperation framework for biofuel technology, which emits relatively less carbon dioxide. The framework calls on the two countries to take the lead in biofuel technology development by linking bioethanol derived from sugar cane produced in Brazil with hybrid technology for Japanese cars.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]