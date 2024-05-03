Kishida Reiterates Commitment to Amending Constitution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated his commitment to revising the country's Constitution at a rally in Tokyo on Friday to mark Constitution Memorial Day.

"The final decision will be made through a referendum. It is the responsibility of politics to present options to the public," Kishida said in a video message sent to the rally in his capacity as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

At the rally organized by a private organization that advocates constitutional amendments, Kishida reiterated his apology for a high-profile political funds scandal involving many LDP lawmakers.

"In order to regain public trust in politics, I would like to see cross-party discussions on constitutional revisions along with discussions on political reform," Kishida said.

At a separate Tokyo rally that brought together people seeking to maintain the current Constitution, Seiji Osaka, acting head of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, questioned the adequacy of LDP lawmakers involved in the funds scandal discussing constitutional amendments.

