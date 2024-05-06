Will Tokyo Govt Building Become New Night Spot?

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--After projection mapping using a main building of the Tokyo metropolitan government as a screen started in late February, about 130,000 people visited the site to see the images shown on the external walls of the structure in the first two months.

While the metropolitan government hopes that the building in the Japanese capital's Shinjuku Ward will become a new major night tourist spot, mainly among foreign visitors, questions have been raised over the costs and effects.

In the projection mapping program, images are shown on the walls every night. From April 27, the projection of a 100-meter-tall "life-size Godzilla" began on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, drawing attention among the public.

The program has been recognized as the largest projection-mapped display on a permanent building by Guinness World Records.

The projection mapping program is gradually becoming known to the public. A nearby hotel launched a plan for customers to enjoy viewing the projection-mapped displays while staying in guest rooms or dining at a restaurant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]