Japan, Brazil Vow Cooperation in Fighting Global Warming

Brasilia, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday agreed that the two countries will cooperate in conserving the Amazon rainforest as a way to fight global warming.

Kishida and Lula, meeting in Brasilia, also agreed to work together to maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law. Brazil is this year's chair of the Group of 20 developed and emerging economies.

Releasing a joint statement, the two leaders emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles and purposes of the U.N. Charter, such as territorial integrity and prohibition of the use of force.

They also expressed "serious concern" about the Middle East situation and "great concern" about Ukraine, which is fighting Russia's military aggression.

The two leaders made clear their countries' support for giving Palestine full U.N. membership. Over Ukraine, they flatly rejected any use of or threat to use nuclear weapons, calling for diplomatic efforts to realize "a just and lasting peace" in the country as soon as possible.

