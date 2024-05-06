Athlete, Cake Shop Worker Rank High as Dream Jobs for Japanese Kids

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Athletes, and cake shop and bakery workers ranked high as dream jobs for children in Japan, a private-sector survey has found.

In the survey conducted by major chemical maker Kuraray Co., children enrolling in elementary school in fiscal 2024 were asked what they want to be when they grow up, and 4,000 kids gave answers on the internet.

The survey results were announced ahead of Children's Day in the country on Sunday.

Athletes ranked top among boys for the first time in four years, while cake shop and bakery workers topped the list for girls for the 26th straight year since the survey started in 1999, according to Kuraray, the maker of the Clarino brand artificial leather, used in products including "randoseru" backpacks for elementary school children.

Athletes were chosen by 16.2 pct of all boys in the survey. As the possible reason for athletes' return to the top position, a Kuraray official said that people can now fully enjoy sports following the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

