Japan, France to Strengthen Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her French counterpart, Stephane Sejourne, have agreed to strengthen their countries' cooperation in the security area.

At their meeting in Paris on Friday, the two officials also confirmed the continuance of support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

They exchanged views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, including China, and the Middle East, as well as on Global South emerging and developing countries.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]