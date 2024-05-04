Japan Falls to 70th in Freedom of Press Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan fell by two places from last year to 70th in the 2024 world freedom of press rankings, according to international journalist organization Reporters Without Borders, or RSF.

"Traditional and business interests, political pressure and gender inequalities often prevent journalists from completely fulfilling their role as watchdogs," the Paris-based organization said Friday.

"On social media, nationalist groups also routinely harass journalists who criticize the government or cover 'unpatriotic' subjects," RSF added.

Japan was ranked lowest among the Group of Seven major countries.

In the rankings of 180 countries and regions, China, which was the second worst last year, rose to 172nd place, and North Korea, which was the last, to 177th.

