Japan Child Population Down for 43rd Straight Year

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--The estimated population of children under 15 in Japan as of April 1 stood at 14.01 million, marking a decline for the 43rd straight year, the internal affairs ministry said Saturday.

The figure dropped 330,000 from a year before to hit the lowest level since 1950, to which comparable data can date back, the ministry said the day before Children's Day.

The population of boys stood at 7.18 million, and that of girls at 6.83 million.

The share of children in the country's total population declined for 50 years in a row, logging a record low of 11.3 pct.

According to U.N. and other estimates with different survey periods, Japan had the second-lowest share of children in the total population among 37 countries with a population of more than 40 million.

