Japan's Kishida Stresses Ties Based on Trust, Not Coercion

Sao Paulo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his policy toward Latin America and the Caribbean on Saturday, stressing the importance of economic ties based on trust, not on coercion, with China in mind.

In a speech delivered at the University of Sao Paulo, Kishida announced that Tokyo will back operations by Japanese companies doing business in the region, rich in food and other resources.

Regarding China's growing influence over Latin America and the Caribbean through its massive financial resources, Kishida said, "It is economic relations based on trust, not the threat of force and coercion, that lead to fair prosperity."

After saying that many countries around the world have fallen into a debt trap, Kishida stated that Japan will "advance economic activities by prioritizing the environment and human rights," pledging to "achieve truly sustainable growth in collaboration with local communities."

Although not mentioning China by name, Kishida said that "acts such as economic coercion, where economic pressure is exerted to compel certain actions, are totally unacceptable."

