Kishida Interacts with Japanese Brazilians

Sao Paulo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida interacted with Japanese Brazilians in a welcoming ceremony in Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, on Saturday.

Brazil has 2.7 million "nikkei" immigrants from Japan and descendants, who form the biggest community of nikkei people in the world.

Among those who met with Kishida was Takashi Morita, 100, from the western Japan city of Hiroshima, Kishida's political home base. Morita handed a book about his experience of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the city.

According to Morita's first daughter, Yasuko, 76, who accompanied him, Kishida told them that he feels encouraged by Morita's efforts to convey his story about the tragedy to people in Brazil.

Akira Kawai, 89, an immigrant from Akita Prefecture who has lived in Brazil for more than 60 years, praised Kishida, saying that Brazilians will have a better impression of Japanese people following his visit.

