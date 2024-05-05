Kishida to Talk with LDP Political Reform Team Members Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that he will talk with other members of the Liberal Democratic Party's political reform headquarters as early as Monday, when he returns from his overseas trip.

At a press conference in Sao Paulo, Kishida said, "I want to make sure which direction the reform should take and what more should be done." The ruling party, headed by Kishida, set up the headquarters in response to a massive slush fund scandal at the party.

He also promised to do all he can to realize the proposed revision of the political funds control law during the current parliamentary session ending in June.

Kishida added that the LDP will discuss with other parties so that they can reach a conclusion as soon as possible on whether to introduce the mandatory disclosure of the use of 1 million yen in allowances the government pays all lawmakers per month to help cover their research, public relations and accommodation expenses.

He said he is not thinking about dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, for a snap election anytime soon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]