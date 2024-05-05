Japan, China, S. Korea Arranging Summit for May 26-27

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Final arrangements are underway to hold a summit among Japan, China and South Korea in Seoul on May 26 and 27, a South Korean Foreign Ministry official said Sunday.

It will be the first such meeting since December 2019. The three Asian countries were unable to hold a trilateral summit due to a deterioration in Japan-South Korea relations and the COVID-19 pandemic.

At present, South Korea serves as chair of the three-way summit framework.

The three countries agreed to hold such a meeting as soon as possible, and Seoul has been having talks with Tokyo and Beijing, the official said.

Final arrangements are going on to hold the meeting on May 26 and 27, the official said, adding that an announcement on the conference is likely to be made soon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]